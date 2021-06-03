Jerri Poling Bacino

Jerri Poling Bacino was born on April 1, 1957, to Bette (Norbeck) and Glen L. Poling in Van Wert.

She graduated from Van Wert High School and earned her degree from Bowling Green State University. She then moved to Alaska, where she learned to love outdoor activities, including skiing, hiking, and windsurfing, and began her 30-year career as a legal secretary. There, she married and raised her daughter. She loved to sing and did so with her church choir, as well as the Anchorage Concert Chorus for many years.

She returned to Van Wert in recent years to be closer to her local family. There, she worked continually to improve her foreign language skills, played handbells and sang in the Chancel Choir at First United Methodist Church, rode her bike in the summer sun, and enjoyed walks with her sisters and friends.

Following retirement, she travelled frequently to see her daughter and granddaughter. She bravely fought cancer for four years, until June 1, 2021, when God called her home.

She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Haynes, and granddaughter, Maia Casallas; her twin sister, Sherri Poling of Wasilla, Alaska; two other sisters, Michele Amstutz of Van Wert and Jackie Dearbaugh of Murrieta, California; a brother, Mike Poling of Payson, Arizona; and her father, Glen Poling, of Van Wert.

She will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, and an hour prior to the celebration of life, both also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Pipe Organ Preservation Project at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.