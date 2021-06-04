Billie J. Fisher

Billie J. Fisher, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:52 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born January 6, 1930, in Wabash, Indiana, the daughter of Robert W. and Ferry (Fast) Roth, who both preceded her in death. On July 6, 1947, she married Marvin Dale Fisher, who passed away September 23, 2010.

Survivors include her three sons, Michael L. (Brenda) Fisher of Linden, Michigan, Gary A. Fisher of Abingdon, Virginia, and Randy (Tammy) Fisher of Lyons; a brother, Jack Lee Roth of Texas; three sisters, Betty (Melvin) Figley of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Shirley Grace DeSanto of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Kittie Wise of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, Cori Kline, Nicole (Mark) Brewster, Patrick (Sheena) Fisher, Jennifer (Zach) Bush, Michelle (Quinn) Barlow, Chad Fisher, Natalie Villasenor, Brittany Fisher, Austin Fisher, and Alexis Fisher; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Billie was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Marvin Fisher; two brothers, David Walters and Jack Roth; and two sisters, Patricia Rose Kline and Betty G. Koos.

Billie was a 1947 graduate of Van Wert High School and worked in retail sales. She was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert.

