Lancers win!

Landon Price fired 13 strikeouts and allowed just four hits as Lincolnview defeated Antwerp 7-2 in the Division IV regional semifinals on Friday. Offensively, Dane Ebel drove in three runs, including a two-RBI double in the second inning, and Collin Overholt finished with three hits and an RBI. The Lancers led 5-0 after two innings and 7-0 after four. Both of Antwerp’s runs were scored in the seventh inning. Lincolnview (22-8) will face Leipsic (25-6) for the regional championship at 2 p.m. today at Patrick Henry. The winner will advance to next week’s Division IV state semifinal. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young