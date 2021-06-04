Peony Festival back live again this year

Independent staff

After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Van Wert Peony Festival returns in 2021 as a live event.

The festival, which starts Friday and runs through Saturday, is a two-day event, versus the normal three days, and will include the queen’s pageant on Saturday morning, the first Feel Good Friday concert in Fountain Park on Friday evening, a car show, food, carnival games, and, of course, the Peony Festival Grand Parade on Saturday evening (click here for a schedule of events).