Senior residential facility has open house

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

After 18 months of construction, the Homestead Assisted Living and Memory Care Community residential facility opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting, flag raising, and an open house.

Steven Sell, director of Florida-based Health Care Managers Inc., which built the facility, talked about the assisted living amenities and special unit for those with memory-related illnesses, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, noting that there is a need for those services for the elderly.

Local officials and operators of the new Homestead Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in the Towne Center retail development cut the ribbon the facility, which was started in 2019. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

“There is a shortage of adequate beds,” Sell noted, while noting the Homestead facility Memory Care unit will have private rooms and shared suites, with locked doors and card entry for safety.

Sell also talked about the popularity of assisted living services.

“We really think that assisted living is a great option for older Americans,” Sell noted. “Over the past two years, a wider range of home and community-need activities are becoming more a part of their lives. It’s about accommodating residents’ changing needs.

Sell also touted the amenities of the new facility, which includes a movie theatre, beauty salon, personal wellness center, commercial and hospitality kitchens, a library, and a pool and card room. Homestead also has its own generator to maintain electricity to critical services during a power outage.

Sell also introduced representatives of Health Care Managers, which will operate the facility. Olivia Gibson, who has 21 years of experience in elder care, was introduced as the Van Wert facility’s executive director, and she introduced key members of her staff.

“We are a state-of-the-art assisted living and memory care community that is pleased to serve Van Wert and surrounding areas,” Gibson said. “Our memory care is committed to promoting and preserving independence, dignity, and quality of life in a caring environment while honoring each resident’s life story. Our daily activities are based on the needs of the whole person, taking into account their emotional, spiritual, cognitive, social, and physical needs.”

Sell noted that the 58,000-square-foot facility still had a final inspection remaining for certification and should be open for occupancy soon. The facility is now taking reservations for its 47 assisted living units and its Memory Care rooms and suites.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremonies, representatives of Gideons International were on hand to talk about the bibles being placed in residents’ rooms in the facility, while refreshments were served to those who toured the facility during the open house.