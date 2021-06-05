Elks announce day at YMCA Camp Clay

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, invites all kids ages 8 and up to come out to the YMCA Camp Clay on Tuesday, June 15, from noon until 4 p.m., for Elks Day at Camp Clay.

The Elks will be having a special day for all kids. The event is FREE, as there will be no entry fee to come out to Camp Clay on this day to enjoy the facilities.

The day will feature paddle boats, kayaking, canoeing, wall climbing, swimming, and the nature trail. The Aqua Park Splash Pad and playground as well as the water cannons and the log roll will be open and available to use.

The Elks will be providing a free lunch from noon till 3 p.m. to all the kids who come out to Camp Clay on this day.

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 is able to provide this free day at Camp Clay for kids from a Gratitude Grant it received from the Elks National Foundation. The lodge was able to meet its goal of contributing to the Elks National Foundation a minimum of $4.80 per member this past lodge year.

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established many years ago by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the foundation are made each year by more than 1 million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

In the event that it rains on the 15th, a rain date has been set for Friday, June 18.