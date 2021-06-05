Families of Addicts sets Rally 4 Recovery

Independent staff and submitted information

According to mortality reports from the Ohio Department of Health, drug overdoses killed more Ohioans in 2020 than in at least the previous 14 years. The COVID-19 Pandemic led to a spike in substance abuse, and now, more than ever, local communities should be aware of recovery resources and services.

Scotty Mays will be the master of ceremonies for Families of Addicts’ Rally 4 Recovery coming to Van Wert in July. photo provided

Families of Addicts Van Wert will present its first-ever Rally 4 Recovery at Fountain Park on Sunday, July 18, from 1-5 p.m. The event will feature emcee Scotty Mays, speaker Steve Makofka, and four opportunities for anyone to learn how to administer Narcan.

In addition, families from northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana can be introduced to wrap-around support services available to those recovering from addiction.

Event organizers are currently seeking 30 vendors to set up tables at the event and a volunteer photographer to capture the event. Those interested in either opportunity are encouraged to call FOA at 419.203.0200 and ask for Shane Manson.

Families of Addicts is headquartered in Dayton and has multiple hubs in the Miami Valley, as well as Van Wert. FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the 3 Es: educate, empower, and embrace. Through weekly meetings in Van Wert County, navigation, one-on-one phone support, and outreach opportunities, FOA is a sought-after and respected resource. The non-profit is unique because it provides support for the entire family and advocates for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

Follow FOA Families of Addicts-Van Wert on Facebook for additional details about the Rally 4 Recovery event and services available to local communities year-round.