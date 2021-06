New insurance agency…

Farmers Insurance agent Dan Buschor cut the ribbon Friday on his Van Wert office. The agency relies on Buschor’s two decades of insurance experience and offers property and casualty, commercial, and life and health insurance products and is licensed in both Ohio and Indiana. Hours for the office are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and after hours by appointment. The telephone number is 419.910.9199. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent