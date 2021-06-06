Cougar 4×400 team finishes second

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

PICKERINGTON — Make room on the All-Ohio Wall of Fame at Van Wert High School.

The boys’ 4×400 meter relay team of Ethan Brown, Nate Phillips, Trey Laudick and Connor Pratt will be added after finishing second in the Division II finals at Pickerington North High School on Saturday.

After qualifying for the finals with a fourth place finish and a time of 3:22.85, the four finished as the runner-up to Glenville with a time of 3:23.39. The Tarblooders posted a time of 3:19.98.

In addition, the 4×200 team of Brown, Phillips, Nate Jackson and Laudick earned a spot on the podium and All-Ohio accolades by finishing sixth in a highly competitive final. The Cougars recorded a time of 1:30.77, behind Dayton Dunbar (1:28.30), Glenville (1:28.34), Cleveland Benedictine (1:29.67), West Holmes (1:29.91) and Lisbon Beaver (1:30.13).

The 4×200 relay team of Ethan Brown, Nate Phillips, Trey Laudick and Connor Pratt blazed to a second place finish in the Division II state finals at Pickerington North on Saturday. Van Wert photo

“Trey Laudick was clutch on both the 4×200 and 4×400 as was sophomore Nate Phillips,” head coach Nate Hoverman said. “Nate Jackson, who we had been subbing in and out of the 4×200 and 4×400 all tournament long came through huge and ran both rounds of the 4×200 so that Connor Pratt could come through with a fresh anchor leg in the 4×400. We really thought that we had a chance of winning the 4×400 but Glenville (perennial Division I track power) was just too much.”

After claiming the final spot in the finals with a time of 50.07 during Friday’s qualifying round, Brown finished seventh in the 400 meter dash (50:35). Pratt also competed in the 400 and finished with a time of 51.12 and a 14th place finish during Friday’s qualifications.

“We are super proud of Ethan because he had a big day running three ultra competitive races in the searing heat on Saturday,” Hoverman said.

The 4×800 relay team (Gage Wannamacher, Laudick, Gage Springer, Hunter Sherer) finished 16th in the finals with a time of 8:25.37.

“The 4×800 had some trouble with an exchange, not usually a 4×800 issue, which cost them valuable time, but they all return next year and will be looking for some redemption,” Hoverman said.

Gage Springer finished 16th in the 800 meter run, posting a time of 2:03.11.

“Gage is a sophomore and is still learning to race an 800,” Hoverman said. “It was a great weekend for us for sure. We have great kids who have worked very hard all year and it was nice to see that hard work pay off at such a high level this weekend.”

Woodbridge edged Glenville 43-42.50 for the team title. Van Wert finished 13th in the team standings.