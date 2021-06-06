Hatfield All-Ohio

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield (above) earned All-Ohio honors by finishing eighth in the Division III high jump at Westerville North. Hatfield finished with a jump of 6-02 in the finals. The 4×100 meter relay team of Dylan Schimmoeller, Landon Moody, Cole Gorman and Camden Miller finished 15th in the preliminaries with a time of 44.587, the second fastest time in school history. In addition, Sami Sellers finished 10th in the girls’ discus throw with a toss of 116-06. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent