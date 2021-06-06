Lancers vanquish the Vikings for state bid

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HAMLER — Pitching has been a big strength for No. 6 Lincolnview this season and Saturday was no exception as the Lancers captured a Division IV regional championship, the program’s first since 1974, thanks to a dominating performance by Collin Overholt.

Collin Overholt shut down Leipsic by firing 12 strikeouts and allowing just two hits. He also had a pair of doubles and two RBIs against the Vikings. Hanna Young/file photo

The senior took to the hill against 10th-ranked Leipsic and tallied a dozen strikeouts, gave up just two hits and walked no one as the Lancers defeated the Vikings 5-0 at Patrick Henry on Saturday, sending Lincolnview to this week’s state semifinals.

In addition, Overholt retired the first nine batters he faced and at the plate, he had two doubles and a pair of RBIs in the game.

“It was a team goal set back in March and to check that one off on Saturday felt pretty good,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw. “It has been 47 years since the Lancers have reached the final four and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to play in Akron.”

Lincolnview scored a pair of runs with two outs in the first inning and never really had to look back. After Dane Ebel was hit by a pitch, Carson Fox walked, then Cole Binkley was hit by a pitch, setting the stage for Caden Hanf, who ripped a single to left that scored Ebel and Fox.

Overholt doubled in Clayton Leeth in the second for a 3-0 lead, an advantage that stood until the seventh when Overholt doubled and drove in Creed Jessee, followed by a sacrifice fly by Ebel that plated Landon Price for the final margin.

The boys are playing very well in all phases of the game,” Fishpaw said of his team. “In the tournament we are outscoring our opponents 39-4 in five games.” Our pitching continues to carry us and we are finding different ways to score.”

Lincolnview is now slated to face Lucasville Valley (20-11) in the Division IV state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday at Canal Park in Akron. The winner will play Warren JFK or Fort Loramie for the state championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“This group is focused and has one more goal left on the list to accomplish,” Fishpaw said.