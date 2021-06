Brumback weekly Summer Reading sked

Independent staff and submitted information

The following is the Brumback Library’s Summer Reading Schedule of Events for the week of June 7-12:

Main Library

Forest Animals Week

Monday, June 7

10:30 a.m. — Outdoor Fun with the Drerup Family

Forest Animal Crafts

Tuesday, June 8

10 a.m. — Family Story Time

10:30 a.m. — Armstrong Air & Space Museum presents “Tails or Tales of the Night Sky?”

Wednesday, June 9

10 a.m. — Family Story Time

10:30 a.m. — 100 Acre Wood Obstacle Course with the Owens Family

Thursday, June 10

10 a.m. — Toddler Story Time

10:30 a.m. — Matt Jergens Comedy Juggler

Friday, June 11

10:30 a.m. — Bunny Tales with Laura Rhoades Story Time & Craft

Forest Animal Memory Game

Lounging Lizard Craft

Convoy Branch

Monday, June 7

Elmer Elephant Sponge Painting

Tuesday, June 8

Make a Tropical Parrot

Wednesday, June 9

10-10:30 a.m. — Story Time and Craft

Peacock Paper Plate Craft

Thursday, June 10

Tissue Paper Fishbowl Craft

Friday, June 11

Branch Library Closed

Saturday, June 12

Put the Animal in the Rain Forest

Middle Point Branch

Monday, June 7

Paper Plate Snake

Tuesday, June 8

Branch Library Closed

Wednesday, June 9

9:30 a.m. — Story Time and Craft

Bunny Finger Puppet

Thursday, June 10

6-6:30 p.m. — Story Time

Tissue Paper Fishbowl Craft

Friday, June 11

Branch Library Closed

Saturday, June 12

Put the Animal in the Rain Forest

Ohio City Branch

Monday, June 7

Twirling Bear

Tuesday, June 8

9:30 a.m. — Story Time

Make a Bookmark

Wednesday, June 9

Branch Library Closed

Thursday, June 10

Create an Animal

Friday, June 1

Branch Library Closed

Saturday, June 12

Animal Crossword

Willshire Branch

Monday, June 7

Twirling Bear

Tuesday, June 8

1 p.m. — Story Time

2 p.m. — Bingo

Wednesday, June 9

Smash Paint

Thursday, June 10

Jungle Mask

Friday, June 11

Branch Library Closed

Saturday, June 12

Farm Word Circle Puzzle

Wren Branch

Monday, June 7

1 p.m. — Story Time

Tuesday, June 8

Jumping Frog

Wednesday, June 9

Smash Paint

Thursday, June 10

Jungle Mask

Friday, June 1

Branch Library Closed

Saturday, June 12

Farm Word Circle Puzzle