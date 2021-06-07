Donna K Feasby

Donna K Feasby of Van Wert died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at home after bravely battling cancer for 30 years.

Donna was born October 22, 1948, to Robert and Ruth Dasher, who both preceded her in death.

On June 15, 1968, she married Alan L Feasby, and they shared 52 years together. During that time they also raised two sons.

Donna enjoyed yard work, sewing, and cooking. She was a dedicated mother and a loving wife.

Survivors include her husband, Alan; two sons, Jeffrey (Danielle) Feasby and Daniel (Tiffany) Feasby; two grandchildren, Zachary Feasby (Vanessa Lanham) and Cassidy

Uchman; a sister, Barbara (Joseph) Crist; and one brother, Kenneth (Lori,

deceased) Dasher.

Funeral services will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to CHP Homecare and Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

To share in Donna’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.