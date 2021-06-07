Postal Museum announces new 2021 tour

Independent staff and submitted information

DELPHOS — The Museum of Postal History Tours is planning its 17th excursion to magnificent Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Lexington, Kentucky, from October 2-9 to shake off those Covid blues. This eighth-day, seven-night trip includes all transportation with experienced driver Jorge, lodging, breakfast, and some additional meals, all the attractions, tips, fees, and taxes.

An informational and sign-up meeting is scheduled at the Museum of Postal History, 339 N. Main St. in Delphos, for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. A deposit of $300 per person will guarantee people a seat on the 56-passenger luxury coach. Total cost of the trip is $1,875 per person, double occupancy.

Attractions include the Kentucky Horse Park, private tours of the Civil War battlefields of Chattanooga and Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Ruby Falls, Hunter Museum, Tennessee Aquarium, and the Medal of Honor Museum, just to name a few. Enjoy talking with Civil War historians while listening to “first person” accounts. Take a boat ride on the world’s largest underground lake. Ride the steepest incline railway up into the Great Smoky Mountains. Accommodations are at the Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites, all part of Hilton Hotels.

Bring questions and a checkbook to the meeting at the Museum of Postal History on June 22, as the trip is expected to fill up quickly. For more questions, call Gary Levitt at 419.303.5482.