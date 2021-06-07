Vantage Police Academy graduates 8

Independent staff and submitted information

The Vantage Career Center Police Academy recently celebrated the graduation of eight students.

These eight graduates underwent a rigorous course of study, completing over 700 hours of classroom and on/off field training, covering a wide variety of peace officer skills, including human relations, firearms, driving, investigation, physical conditioning, traffic, homeland security, and many others. Due to the extensive training, students were able to solidify employment upon graduation.

Shown are 2021 Vantage Police Academy graduates (front row, from the left) Timothy Wells, Shelby Cummins, Ashley Lovette, Drew Wort; (back row) Chance Mosier, Martin Kessler, Brett Belew, and Dylan Crawford. Vantage photo

“This past year, with Covid-19 and the way law enforcement has been covered heavily in the media, this group remained committed to their profession by dedicating themselves to developing their skills and knowledge, showing strong character,” said Police Academy Commander Rob Black.

Black, as well as the Vantage Adult Education staff, extended congratulations to the following graduates: Brett Belew, Dylan Crawford, Shelby Cummins, Martin Kessler, Ashley Lovette, Chance Mosier, Timothy Wells, and Drew Wort.

Vantage’s Police Academy is currently accepting applications for the fall class until June 30. Students will earn the training and certifications needed to fill upcoming local and statewide openings in law enforcement. “The Vantage Police Academy is looking for students with character and positive attitudes who are committed to serving and strengthening their communities.” said Vantage Adult Education Director Kit Tyler. “There has never been a greater need for peace officers than today. Become one of those who make a difference.”

Financial assistance is available and applications can be picked up at the Vantage Adult Education office (Door 6) or call Enrollment Coordinator Maria Diltz at 419.238.5411, extension 2118. Application deadline is June 30 and the program starts August 16. Vantage Career Center Police Academy has been serving Van Wert and surrounding communities since 1994.