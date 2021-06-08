Central creates new logo, brand refresh

Independent staff and submitted information

Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance provider based in Van Wert, announced on Monday its brand refresh, unveiling a new company logo and an updated tagline: Excellence is our policy.

First kickstarted by former Central Insurance President Bill Purmort, the brand update was carried out by the former chief marketing officer and current President Evan Purmort. The refresh is a nod to both the company’s culture and commitment to excellence that have been integral throughout its history, as well as the innovation and growth that drives the company forward.

“With every interaction, every phone call, every claim, excellence is always our policy,” said Evan Purmort. “Whether it’s adopting new technology or taking our customer service to the next level, we’re consistently looking for ways to elevate the experience. This refresh gives us the opportunity to match our brand to the high caliber of service we offer every day.”

Over the past 145 years, Central has grown a culture dedicated to fulfilling the promise. Today’s announcement honors this legacy while sharing its energy and excitement for the future. With the new branding, Central hopes to convey the excellence felt within the walls of its home office to each of its partners and policyholders across the country. More about the company’s standard of excellence can be found here.

“This isn’t changing who we are; it’s showcasing who we are at our core.” said Purmort. “We’re primed to tell our story, and we’re ramping up for the next phase of growth.”

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country.

Central remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City, Utah. Central Insurance has combined assets of more than $2 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).