Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts include best wishes to Lincolnview’s baseball team, a not-so-promising weather forecast, Van Wert County track and field athletes, Glenville, Monopoly, sports movies and a reminder about the Monday Mailbag feature.

Good luck

Best of luck to the Lincolnview Lancers as they prepare for the Division IV

OHSAA state baseball tournament.

The Lancers have been impressive during the postseason, outscoring opponents 39-4 in five tournament games but the next opponent, Lucasville Valley has been equally impressive. The Indians have outscored the opposition 30-4 in five postseason games, including a 5-2 victory over No. 2 Berlin-Hiland in the regional championship game.

Look for more information about Lincolnview and Lucasville Valley on the VW independent Sports page throughout the week.

Weather

It can change, but the forecast doesn’t exactly look promising for Akron, which is where Lincolnview will play. It calls for a decent chance of rain each day this week, which could wreak havoc with the schedule.

Here’s hoping the forecast does indeed change for the better.

Impressive showing

A tip of the hat to track and field athletes from Van Wert and Lincolnview, as they all fared well in the Columbus-area this past Friday and Saturday.

Many of them will be back for another year, which makes it all the more impressive.

Glenville

Van Wert’s 4×400 relay team finished as the runner-up to Glenville, a school I thought would be in Division I. For many years, the Tarblooders were a perennial D-I or D-II football power and a D-I track power.

I thought maybe Glenville would be in the upper numbers of Division II in track this year but in terms of enrollment, the Tarblooders only outnumbered Van Wert by three, 251-248.

At least to me, it’s strange to see a school’s enrollment drop so drastically in a relatively short amount of time.

Monopoly

This doesn’t have anything to do with sports, but I saw the results of a survey that said Monopoly is the game that causes the most fights.

That’s not hard to imagine. My family won’t play the game with me, because apparently I’m too cutthroat and “evil” when I play.

I call that playing to win.

Sports movies

When it gets hot and humid and of course if it’s raining or storming, I don’t mind popping in a movie. Yes, I still have DVDs and Blu-Rays. I even have a few VHS tapes.

Anyway, call me old school, but here are my five favorite sports movies. I’m not saying any of these are necessarily cinematic masterpieces, I’m just saying I enjoy them and can watch them over and over.

Major League

Rudy

Knute Rockne All-American

The Program

Blue Chips

Just missing the cut: Eight Men Out, Hoosiers and Remember the Titans.

Anyone care to chime in with their Top 5/honorable mentions?

Monday Mailbag

After a two-week hiatus, the Monday Mailbag will return next week. If you have a sports question or comment please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.

As always, if you have any thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.