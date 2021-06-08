VWHS Class of 1961 sets 60th reunion date

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1961 is planning its 60th class reunion for Saturday, September 18, at Wassenberg Art Center.

A casual conversation “catch-up” time will start at 2 p.m. that day, while a buffet dinner catered by Collins Fine Foods will be served at approximately 5 that evening.

Currently, the reunion committee is working hard to reach each class member. Those who have not been contacted by phone or email should use wrable@roadrunner.com to update their contact information. Those who don’t use email can call David Feasby at 303.520.3464.

The committee would appreciate receiving class members’ current address, phone number, and an email address, if possible, to keep classmates updated, even if they are not interested in attending this year’s reunion.

A registration form will also be forthcoming with the cost of the reunion and where to send checks.