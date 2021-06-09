5 people plead to grand jury indictments in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people entered pleas to grand jury indictments this past week during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Wesley Endicott, 34, of Fort Jennings, pleaded not guilty to one count each of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Endicott was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Narketta Mullins, 48, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of domestic violence, each a felony of the third degree. Mullins was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with the condition that she live at a specified address in Ottawa. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 7.

Gary Ellenberger, 36, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree. Ellenberger was released on a personal surety bond, with a telephone pretrial conference set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8.

John Snavely, 55, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. July 7.

Brandon Clark, 25, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. He was ordered released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

One person was sentenced this past week in Common Pleas Court.

Faith Sevitz, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, to include 100 hours of community service, substance abuse assessment and any recommended treatment, and she must comply with child support orders.

Two people entered a change of plea during hearings held in Common Pleas Court.

Mista Eldridge-Leib, 40, of Jackson, changed her plea to guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of a controlled substance onto the grounds of a specified government facility, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Beth Wright-McCarthy, 52, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, each a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was ordered stayed until the successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Also this week, Carl Robinson, 39, of Van Wert, signed a written waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court and then requested, and was granted, additional time to prepare his defense. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22.