OHSAA delays state baseball tournament

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Rain and storms predicted for the Akron area on Thursday has caused the Ohio High School Athletic Association to delay the start of the 93rd annual baseball state tournament until Friday.

The scheduled start times and order of games all remain the same as previously scheduled, but the state tournament will shift to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday event at Canal Park, barring more inclement weather.

The change means that Lincolnview is now scheduled to play Lucasville Valley in the Division IV state semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday. Should the Lancers win, they would play for the state championship at 4 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting.

Due to pitch count limitations in baseball, the OHSAA always wants to keep both semifinal games of each division on the same day so that both finalists played their semifinal games on the same day.

Here is the new schedule. Any further weather-related changes will be announced by the OHSAA.

Division III

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-8) vs. Barnesville (24-7) 10 a.m.

Archbold (22-11) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-6), 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Division II

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-5), 4 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) vs. Vermilion (26-6), 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Lucasville Valley (20-11) vs. Lincolnview (23-8), 10 a.m.

Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) vs. Fort Loramie (27-3), 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Division I

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (24-6) vs. Cincinnati Elder (24-8), 4 p.m.

New Albany (27-5) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3), 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 7 p.m.

Ticketing update

Baseball state tournament tickets are available from the Akron RubberDucks at: https://www.milb.com/akron/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Children ages 5 and under do not need a ticket for admission, and fans can stay for multiple games/sessions with one ticket, however there is no stadium reentry.