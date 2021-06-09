DJFS issues shoe/shirt voucher reminder

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services issued a reminder that eligible county students in grades preschool-12 (2021-2022 school year) can receive a $100 voucher for the purchase of shoes and socks and a school spirit t-shirt for grades K-12.

Eligibility is based on family income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Families must meet all PRC program eligibility rules and provide the following information:

ID of parent/guardian

Social Security cards for all household members

Income verification for all family members for the last 30 days (pay stubs, SSI award letter, child support, etc.)

How to apply

Family Monthly Size Income limits

2 — $2,904

3 — $3,660

4 — $4,417

5 — $5,174

6 — $5,930

Applications with the list of required documents can be picked up at the County OhioMeansJobs office through Friday, June 25, or until funding is no longer available.

Completed applications with all required documents must be turned in by 4:30 p.m. June 25. No late applications will be accepted.