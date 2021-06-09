Prosecutor names new victims advocate

Independent staff and submitted information

April Ellerbrock

The Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office announces the addition of April Ellerbrock as the new county crime victims advocate.

Ellerbrock will be providing services to victims of crimes prosecuted by the Prosecutor’s Office in Van Wert County. She will be a liaison between victims, the courts, and law enforcement, providing support both during and after the criminal process.

In addition to ensuring that crime victims are aware of their rights, as an advocate, she will provide case information, a court escort, appropriate referrals, and information specific to a criminal case, including post-conviction information.

Ellerbrock is available to answer any questions or concerns and will try to lessen any negative impact that crime and the criminal justice process have on families and individuals. She can be contacted by calling 419.238.1166 or by email at aellerbrock@vanwertcounty.org.