Robert Lawrence Bolenbaugh

Robert Lawrence Bolenbaugh, 95, of Ohio City, died at 7:54 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 17, 1926, in Willshire Township, Van Wert County, the son of Clarence Bynon and Rea Agnes (Taylor) Bolenbaugh, who both preceded him in death. On October 9, 1948, he married the former Lois Irene Sidle, who survives.

Other survivors include his four children, Dean Frances Bolenbaugh of Decatur, Indiana, Sue Ellen Boroff of Ohio City, Jean Ann (Todd) Bevington of Van Wert, and Carl Dalton Bolenbaugh of Ohio City; six grandchildren, Michelle (Richard) Spridgeon, Clint (Ginny) Boroff, Melissa (Justin) Kis, Robert Bolenbaugh, Shelby Bolenbaugh, and Ashley Snazenko; eight great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Abbi, Trevor, Gavin, Lennox, Kylie, Alex, and Carlee; and many children who called him “grandpa.”

Bob was also preceded in death by a brother, Glen Bolenbaugh, and two sisters, Betty R. Archer and Mary F. Bigham.

Bob was a 1944 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II. He retired from Continental Can Company in Van Wert with over 35 years of service. He was a member of Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion in Ohio City.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with graveside military honors rendered by Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Lima Memorial Hospice.

