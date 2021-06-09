There’s a busy week ahead for The Wass

This joint is starting to jump! We have so many things going on this week. On Thursday, join us for our first in-person art opening from 6-9 p.m.

Spencer Paquette

Our 66th Anniversary Edition of the annual June Art Exhibit will feature chicken sliders and all the fixings, a cash bar, and live music by local phenom Spencer Pauquette! A special, one-time $500 Anniversary Award will go to Best of Show in 2021! As always open to the public and free entry!

The next evening we will be hosting the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Luau with music, dancing, a cash bar, and other shenanigans. Check out the event on the Chamber website.

On June 17, we’ll break open our outdoor Beverage Bin with Tom’s Hotdogs, who will be parked out back in the art park! Maybe we’ll stream something on the outdoor stage or have someone play … suspense.

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Summer Art Camp at the Wass starts next week! The camp runs June 15-18. Our instructor this year is Ashley McClure of Van Wert, and she has some thoughtful and compelling projects planned. Ashley is trained in all things art and has an art degree from Purdue University. Sign up soon! Please contact our office manager at the number or email below.

Dino nests, anyone?

We are open every Thursday evening until 9 p.m. Stop by for a pint or glass of wine, and soak in or make some art, or just hang out around our cool space, indoor or outdoor.

And, yes, Town Creek Live is back. Start adopting those prize-winning ducks and who wants to help make some giant dino nests? Give us a roar.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.