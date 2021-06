WKSD to carry Lincolnview baseball game

Van Wert independent sports

Radio station 99.7FM WKSD will broadcast Saturday’s Division IV state semifinal baseball game between Lincolnview and Lucasville Valley.

The game, which was rescheduled from Friday, will begin at 10 a.m.

If the Lancers win, WKSD will broadcast the state championship game live at 4 p.m. on Sunday.