DeWine: Ohio seeing more residents getting vaccinated

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccine uptake

Ohio continues to see increases in vaccine uptake across the state following the announcement of the Ohio Vax-A-Million initiative that was launched last month to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ohio counties that have experienced an increase in vaccinations include Hocking, Seneca, Ross, Jackson, Fayette, Paulding, Wyandot, Crawford, Warren, and Pickaway counties.

“Ohio continues to move forward into a new phase of the pandemic. Vaccinations are working. That’s why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down. However, the threat of COVID-19 remains, and we must remain vigilant,” said Governor DeWine. “If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, please continue to wear a mask in public, and Ohioans who are able to get vaccinated should.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio Vax-A-Million

For Wednesday’s Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, 3,362,203 vaccinated adults entered for a chance to win $1 million and 143,604 vaccinated youth entered for a chance to win a college scholarship. This is an increase in 136,414 adult entries and 10,701 youth entries over last week.

Ohio Vax-A-Million’s newest winners joined Governor DeWine this morning to discuss why they chose to be vaccinated and their excitement of being selected during this week’s drawing.

Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County won this week’s $1 million prize, and Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County won this week’s college scholarship prize.

“This is really good, but I think, more importantly, it’s about getting the vaccine,” said Cline. “I hope everyone makes that decision to get it and looks after their friends and neighbors.”

“We feel so lucky and so blessed that we won, but we’re so lucky that we were able to access the vaccine,” said Summer Afaneh, who is Sara’s mother and is also a nurse. “As soon as the kids were old enough to get vaccinated, we signed up, and it was a very easy, seamless event for us with minimal side effects, so that’s really what we are grateful and thankful for.”

There are two more Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings left. For more information and to enter, visit ohiovaxamillion.com. Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win a $1 million prize. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win a four-year college scholarship to any Ohio state college or university.

Case data/vaccination information

In-depth COVID-19 data for Ohio: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio’s central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

Ohio mass vaccination information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/massvaccinationclinics

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.