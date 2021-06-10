Health Dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 death

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports another death of a county resident who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of county COVID deaths to 56. The age range of the deceased is from 90-99 years old.

The health department also reports an increase of five confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, June 3, for a total of 2,419 confirmed cases. There is one known COVID-related hospitalization at this time.

To date, the health department has given 10,903 vaccinations. The following clinics are scheduled in June:

Thursday, June 17, from 2-4 p.m., at County Health Department

Thursday, June 24, from 2-6 p.m., at County Health Department

All clinics will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those age 12 and up, while the Moderna vaccine is approved for those age 18 and up.

Unless specified, all clinic dates are for those who want to receive a first dose, as well as anyone eligible to receive a second dose of a specific vaccine. Clinic attendees should bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance information. Those under age 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not currently making vaccination appointments, as all clinics are walk-in only. Those seeking to make an appointment may contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.239.6747 or Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251.