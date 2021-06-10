State Farm agency gives to global charity
Independent staff and submitted information
Tisha Fast State Farm has partnered with Kylie Owens, ambassador of Love+ One International, to raise money and awareness for the organization.
Love+ One International is a non-profit organization that helps provide access to life-saving medical care for children in Uganda. Learn more about their mission here: Love One International – Love A Child. Save A Life.
Tisha Fast State Farm knows that the heart of any strong community are neighbors who care.
State Farm’s Quotes for Good program is turning caring into doing. The agency donates $10 for every home, auto, and life insurance quote to the selected organization. Love+ One International was selected as the recipient for the month of May and Tisha Fast State Farm is happy to donate to such a wonderful cause.
For more information about how to help Love+ One International, contact Owens at kyowens13@gmail.com.
People can also donate directly to https://loveoneinternational.kindful.com/2021-2022-ambassadors/kylie-owens-?fbclid=IwAR0i9VcLoNAczVkPTOCJRHwS-8DHMhxauqGcUtma0HRfNSF1IehKfmjTDPo.
Those who want to learn more about Quotes for Good can contact Tisha Fast State Farm at tisha@tishafast.com.
POSTED: 06/10/21 at 11:26 pm. FILED UNDER: News