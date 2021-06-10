State Farm agency gives to global charity

Independent staff and submitted information

Tisha Fast State Farm has partnered with Kylie Owens, ambassador of Love+ One International, to raise money and awareness for the organization.

Love+ One International is a non-profit organization that helps provide access to life-saving medical care for children in Uganda. Learn more about their mission here: Love One International – Love A Child. Save A Life.

Shown are Ashley Rickard (right) of Tisha Fast State Farm with Love One+ International Ambassador Kylie Owens. photo provided

Tisha Fast State Farm knows that the heart of any strong community are neighbors who care.

State Farm’s Quotes for Good program is turning caring into doing. The agency donates $10 for every home, auto, and life insurance quote to the selected organization. Love+ One International was selected as the recipient for the month of May and Tisha Fast State Farm is happy to donate to such a wonderful cause.

For more information about how to help Love+ One International, contact Owens at kyowens13@gmail.com.

People can also donate directly to https://loveoneinternational.kindful.com/2021-2022-ambassadors/kylie-owens-?fbclid=IwAR0i9VcLoNAczVkPTOCJRHwS-8DHMhxauqGcUtma0HRfNSF1IehKfmjTDPo.

Those who want to learn more about Quotes for Good can contact Tisha Fast State Farm at tisha@tishafast.com.