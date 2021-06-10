United Way provides funds to VWECC

Independent staff and submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County recently granted the Van Wert Early Childhood Center a check for $3,004.09. The money was given on behalf of the New Initiative Funds, which allows tax-exempt organizations to apply in order to help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County.

Shown are (from the left) Van Wert ECC Princjpal Lori Bittner, ECC teachers Diana Morrow, Rachel John, and Shelly Place, and United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith. United Way photo

The Van Wert Early Childhood Center will be using the funds to purchase 15 sets of teacher training materials in order to assist with SEL (Social/Emotional Skills Learning) and will help to provide consistency in instruction with students.

The Ohio Department of Education heavily relied upon research from CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning) in developing the SEL standards for Ohio students. As teachers utilize SEL, they will be more aware and trained when these particular situations arise.

Tax-exempt organizations located in Van Wert County that would like to learn more about, or even apply for, New Initiative funds, may contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email at administration@uwvwco.org.