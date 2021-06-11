Date set for 44th Schumm family reunion

Independent staff and submitted information

The 44th John George Schumm Family Reunion will be held this year on Sunday, August 1, on the grounds of Zion Lutheran Church in Schumm.

A catered lunch (asking a donation for the meal) will be served at noon or bring a packed picnic lunch. Beverages and ice cream will be available.

Speaker for the afternoon will be Spank Schumm of Rockford, who will share historical information about the area. A self-guided cemetery tour, a magic show, and a caricature artist will also provide entertainment.

There will also be a map display offered by family member and professor Dr. Harold Moellering, as well as a display of early Schumm artifacts, including the 1692 family bible.

Family members are urged to attend the reunion. The church is located at 17434 Schumm Road, Willshire. Family genealogy can be viewed by visiting the church website at www.zionschumm.org and clicking the “About Us” link. The reunion Facebook page can be found at John George Schumm Family, or email schummfamilyreunion@gmail.com.