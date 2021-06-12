Paulding sheriff involved in injury crash

Independent staff and submitted information

HICKSVILLE — Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers was reportedly involved in a two-motorcycle accident in Williams County Saturday afternoon that resulted in two other people being life-flighted with serious injuries.

According to troopers from the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sheriff Landers, 45, of Antwerp, was riding south on Ohio 49 on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 2:59 p.m. Saturday when he attempted to pass a southbound 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Jeremy E. Hughes, 41, also of Antwerp.

In attempting to pass, Landers struck the Hughes motorcycle on the left side, causing Mr. Hughes to lose control of his vehicle. The Hughes motorcycle then fell on its left side and slid off the right side of the roadway, ejecting both Hughes and a passenger, Emily Hughes, 36, of Antwerp. Sheriff Landers was able to maintain control of his motorcycle and come to a safe stop.

He and a passenger, Jayme J. Landers, 42, of Antwerp, were not injured. Mr. Hughes was transported by Mercy Health Life Flight and Mrs. Hughes by Samaritan Air Ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with serious head injuries.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Hicksville Fire and EMS Department. The crash remains under investigation.