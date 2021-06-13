3 seriously injured in county ATV accident

Independent staff

Three people were injured, one critically, when their All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) pulled into the path of a car at the intersection of Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road shortly after noon on Sunday.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post, a Polaris Ranger “side-by-side” ATV operated by Gordon Keith of Plainville, Indiana, was westbound on Wren Landeck Road and pulled into the path of a 2014 Toyota Prius driven south on Ohio 118 by Karen Feasby, 77, of Convoy.

Mr. Keith was seriously injured, while a passenger on the ATV, Caleb Radulewicz, 29, of Van Wert, was critically injured when he was thrown from the ATV, and he was life-flighted to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Another passenger, Kory Kline, 20, of Rockford, was also seriously injured, and he and Mr. Keith were taken to Van Wert Health for treatment.

Mrs. Feasby, and two passengers in her car, Jimmie G. Feasby, 77, and Lois I. Feasby, 96, both also of Convoy, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Assisting troopers at the scene was the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio City Fire and EMS, Wren EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Hague’s Towing and Recovery, and Two As Towing. State Route 118 was closed for approximately 1 1/2 hours.

Although restraints were available in the ATV, occupants were not reportedly using them.