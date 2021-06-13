Lancers fall to Warren JFK in title game

Van Wert independent sports

AKRON – Warren JFK scored three runs in the fourth and added one more in the fifth and the Eagles defeated Lincolnview 4-0 to claim the Division IV state baseball championship at Canal Park on Sunday.

The game was slated to begin at 4 p.m. but started at 6:05 p.m. after a rain delay held up the day’s first game by an hour, and the second game (Division II) went 10 innings.

Once play began, JFK pitcher Gavin Shrum held the Lancers at bay and allowed just five hits, including two by Landon Price, while striking out seven and walking one. In addition, Shrum induced a pair of inning ending double plays, both with two runners on base. The Lancers stranded eight base runners in the game, while the Eagles (21-6) left five on base.

Collin Overholt went the distance for Lincolnview (24-9) and allowed eight hits, struck out nine and walked three.

Michael Mauro drove in Cam Hollobaugh for the first run of the game, then Adian Rossi’s RBI single plated Caleb Henry. An ensuing run scoring single by Santino Siambotti increased the lead to 3-0.

An extra run was added in the fifth when Mauro singled in Michael Condoleon.

Check back Monday morning for more details.