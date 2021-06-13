ODOT lists week’s county road projects

Independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 224, between Stemen Road and Dog Creek Road, will close June 14 for five days for a culvert replacement.

Detour: U.S. 30 to SR 66 back to U.S. 224 (see map).

Ohio 116, between Ohio City-Venedocia Road and Jones Road, is now open following a culvert replacement.

Market Street, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street in the city of Van Wert, closed March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Visit the project page.

Detour: Central Avenue to Washington Street, to Maple Street, back to Market Street.

Lincoln Highway, from Wayne Street in the city of Van Wert to Middle Point-Wetzel Road, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing, beginning June 15.