Robbin Jean Barnhart

Robbin Jean Barnhart was a caring wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Friday, June 11, 2021, at age 62.

She was born on June 7, 1959, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Lou and Jean Dyer, who both preceded her in death. After graduating from Elida High School in 1977, Robbin married Edward Barnhart, who survives. She kept the marriage flame lit for nearly 44 years.

Robbin is also survived by her sister, Wendy (Jeff) Donley; her nephew, Zachary Donley; her niece, Jessica Donley; and several loving cousins in New Jersey and Indiana.

Robbin made many friends while working at North American Phillips and Eaton (Aeroquip) in Van Wert. She was retiring from Elida School System (bus driver) this year. Robbin had some struggling moments on the bus, but she held tightly to her heart the wonderful bonds she made with students and parents.

Robbin was a “rocker”. She loved to rock and swing and could spend hours rocking in her favorite chair, reading her next favorite book. She also had a talent for which rock, plant, and flower to put together that would make this or that corner in the yard pop. She also loved camping and boating with her sister and family. She and her husband experienced many memorable trips and are thankful for the time together.

Robbin’s wishes were to be cremated, with a family burial at a later date.

The family invites friends to come to Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, to spend a few minutes with the family for visitation.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Preferred memorials: Sugar Creek Township Park, 4130 W. Lincoln Highway, Gomer, OH 45809.