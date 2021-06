Summer Reading Program schedule listed

Independent staff and submitted information

Brumback Library’s Summer Reading Program schedule of events for the week of June 14-19 is as follows:

Main Library

Canine Capers Week

Monday, June 14

10:30 a.m. — “Tales With Tails” Live Magic Show by Jim Kleefeld

Name the Puppet Day

Tuesday, June 15

10 a.m. — Family Story Time

Dog Bingo

Wednesday, June 16

10 a.m. — Dog Man Story and Craft Time with the Fox Family

Thursday, June 17

10 a.m. — Toddler Story Time

10:30 a.m. — The Magic of Larry Wirtz

Friday, June 18

10:30 a.m. — Molly May’s Cookie Day Story Time & Craft

Saturday, June 19

Father’s Day Craft

Read a book to your dog today

Convoy Branch

Monday, June 14

“Pin the Tail on the Bunny”

Tuesday, June 15

Paddle Ball Craft and Contest

Wednesday, June 16

10 a.m. — Story Time and Chomping Alligator Craft

Thursday, June 17

Safari Animal Cups

Friday, June 18

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 19

Word Search

Middle Point Branch

Monday, June 14

Father’s Day Card

Tuesday, June 15

Branch is closed

Wednesday, June 16

9:30 a.m. — Story Time & Brown Bear Craft

Thursday, June 17

6-6:30 a.m. — Story Time

Safari Animal Craft

Friday, June 18

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 19

“Pin the Tail on the Bunny” game

Word Puzzle

Ohio City Branch

Monday, June 14

Jungle Mask

Tuesday, June 15

9:30 a.m. — Story Time and Butterfly craft

Wednesday, June 16

Branch is closed

Thursday, June 17

Father’s Day Craft

Friday, June 18

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 19

Hidden Farm Friends

Willshire Branch

Monday, June 14

Forest Hat

Tuesday, June 15

1 p.m. — Story Time

2 p.m. — Bingo

Wednesday, June 16

Create an Animal

Thursday, June 17

Father’s Day Craft

Friday, June 18

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 19

Crossword Puzzle

Wren Branch

Monday, June 14

1 p.m. — Story Time and Forest Hat Craft

Tuesday, June 15

2 p.m. — Bingo

Wednesday, June 16

Create an Animal

Thursday, June 17

Father’s Day Craft

Friday, June 18

Branch is closed

Saturday, June 19

Crossword Puzzle