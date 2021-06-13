VW Dance Club to host ballroom dance

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Dance Club will be hosting a ballroom dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the S.F. Goedde Building (Jefferson Street entrance).

Cost is $10 and those attending are asked to bring a snack. For more information, call Diane at 419.238.6571.

Upcoming dances this year will be held August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20, and December 18.