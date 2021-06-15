ACME: Van Wert run rules Jefferson 12-1

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Ethan Rupert held Delphos Jefferson to four hits and Van Wert posted a five inning, 12-1 ACME baseball win on Monday.

TJ Stoller drove in a pair of runs for the Cougars and Rupert, Turner Witten, Travis Francis and Damon McCracken each had RBIs for the Cougars (3-1).

Van Wert led 1-0 after the first inning and 4-0 after two, then the Cougars added three runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth inning. Braylon Scalf drove in Jefferson’s lone run with an RBI single in the third.