City Council talks tax budget, charter government issue

City Law Director John Hatcher discusses an issue with vacant houses during Monday’s City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The charter government issue was the subject of much debate during Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting, while city finances got a less-than-rosy report during the meeting.

First off, City Auditor Martha Balyeat talked about the city tax budget, a document the county requires to show the city has need of local government funding, while also noting that the numbers in the document “are pretty much a guess.”

Balyeat said she used projections for tax revenues over the next three years, coupled with a flat estimate of expense growth, but also including money for the city’s portion of the purchase of the Van Wert Inn property and demolition, while the Water and Sewer Departments’ budgets include $500,000 each for the meter replacement project.

Unfortunately, the tax budget numbers show decreases in the city’s year-end unencumbered balance — its carryover — of $524,000 between 2021 and 2022 and $600,000 between 2022 and 2023, which would essentially use up most of the city’s carryover by 2024. The carryover decreases are basically an indication that the city is spending more than it is taking in those years.

Council President Jon Tomlinson pointed out that, without significant increases in revenue City Council four years from now would likely have to look at budget cuts, which, since a large portion of the General Fund is police and fire personnel expenses, could mean personnel cuts in those departments.

“And the primary thing that organizations spend money on is payroll,” Tomlinson said, “so that’s where we’re at.”

The auditor said there are measures that can be taken to slow the erosion of the carryover, such as using the full two-thirds of the Safety Capital Fund revenues approved by voters a few years ago, which would add another $300,000 annually to the General Fund revenues, but there would still be a shortfall without additional revenue growth.

Council voted to prepare the tax budget and plans to hold a public hearing on the document at 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 12, before looking at adopting the tax budget later that evening.

Also Monday, City Council read for the second time an ordinance placing the charter government issue on the November general election ballot. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler said he was voting against the measure because he feels city officials don’t have enough time to provide effective education on what being a charter city would accomplish.

That also generated a discussion of the negative, incorrect information being distributed to city residents about the charter government issue.

One issue that generated much discussion were several statements by local resident Joe Jared, as well as information on the flyer, dealing with the possibility of the city starting its own electric generation utility. Jared had noted his impression that, under a statutory form of government, a city having its own municipal power system was impossible which was refuted by several city officials, with mention that that St. Marys has had its own municipal electric generating system for many years.

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis pointed out that, while a city could start up a power generating system under a charter form of government, the voters would still have to approve such a decision under a charter system of government.

That set off Tomlinson, who said he was really tired of the “pie in the sky” argument being made by opponents of the city charter issue.

“We just got done looking at the tax budget and we are spending $500,000 to $600,000 more than we bring in every year trying to keep the lights on, trying to keep the firefighters employed, the police employed, and some way, shape, and form to run this city,” he noted.

“There is no way in the world anybody with half of a brain would consider trying to propose an electric aggregate system,” he added, noting that communities with municipal electric generating and distribution systems did so 60 or 70 years ago when it was feasible.

“Let’s get realistic; I’m fine with individuals that have arguments against the charter … but let’s make those arguments realistic.” Tomlinson went on to say. “I feel discussing electrical aggregation is not a realistic argument.”

The council president said that, while city officials believe a charter is the best way forward for Van Wert, it was fine if some people don’t agree, they should vote “no” when it comes up again. He also added that this appeared to be a CAVE (Citizens Against Virtually Everything) issue and urged city residents to get educated on the charter issue before voting yes or no.

Also Monday, Council passed legislation committing the city to spend up to $150,000 as part of a consortium to purchase the former Van Wert Inn building on North Washington Street. Economic Development Director Stacy Adam noted that the county has already made a commitment to the project, which would involve obtaining a Target of Opportunity grant to demolish the current structure and then market the cleaned-up property to commercial customers.

Adam said the project not only would provide a valuable commercial property, but would eliminate an longstanding city eyesore.

Council also approved legislation allowing Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to seek bids and award contracts to pave Market Street, from Keplar Street to the railroad tracks, as well as add two 12-foot-wide tree lawns between Central Avenue and Main Street. Fleming said doing so would cut down the area that needed to be paved, while also tying into the Van Wert Forward downtown development project.

Health-Service-Safety Committee Chair Bill Marshall also sparked a discussion on what the city could do proactively to keep vacant houses from deteriorating and, eventually, leading to the need to demolish them.

Agler proposed forcing property owners to maintain minimal water and electric service to vacant buildings, although no final solution was reached at the meeting.

During his report Law Director John Hatcher noted that the DORA (Downtown Outdoor Recreation Area) program took off over the weekend, with 250 DORA cups were purchased, with no negative issues, according to Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price.

“So, good job, citizens of Van Wert, for being responsible,” Hatcher said.

Mayor Ken Markward noted that the next brush pick-up would be the week of June 28 during his report.

Council also approved a then-and-now certificate for more than $11,000 worth of expenses.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.