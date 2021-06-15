Community Days events in planning stage

Independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — After a year off, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Convoy Community Days will again be a live event this year at Edgewood Park.

Many events are in the planning for the weekend festival for all ages. Starting on Friday Night with the KOA Drags. Some of the highlights at Edgewood Park are the Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake Breakfast, fire department truck display, with life flight helicopter, kids inflatables, a Kiddy Tractor Pull, Mark’s Ark Animals, the Community Days Parade, a chicken dinner, MICHINDOH tractor and truck pulls, and Lions Club Bingo.