Darla M. Sanderson

Darla M. Sanderson, 62, of rural Middle Point, died at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

Darla Sanderson

She was born July 7, 1958, to Kenneth and Myra Ruth (Hilton) Parsons, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Dale L. Sanderson; three children, Jessica (Thomas) Jeffords of Van Wert, Lee M. (Daniel) Kellermyer of Winston-Salem North Carolina, and Daniel J. Sanderson of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Courtney Jeffords, Chloe Roehm, Mason Kellermyer, and Carter Kellermyer; a great-grandchild, Avrey Lautzenheiser; and two brothers and five sisters.

A sister also preceded her in death.

Private funeral services and burial will be held at a future date.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.