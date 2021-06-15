Delphos MPH has trip meeting reminder

Independent staff and submitted information

DELPHOS — The Museum of Postal History in Delphos is reminding area residents that MPH Tours is planning its 17th excursion to Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Lexington, Kentucky, during fall colors October 2-9, so people can shake off those Covid blues.

The 8-day, 7-night trip includes all transportation with MPH’s experienced driver, Jorge, as well as lodging, breakfast and some additional meals, all the attractions, tips, fees, and taxes. An informational and sign-up meeting is scheduled at the Museum of Postal History, 339 N. Main St. in Delphos, for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. A deposit of $300 per person will guarantee people a seat on the 56-passenger luxury coach. Total cost of the trip is $1,875 per person, double occupancy.

Attractions include the Kentucky Horse Park, private tours of the Civil War Battlefields of Chattanooga and Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Ruby Falls, Hunter Museum, the Tennessee Aquarium, and the Medal of Honor Museum. Enjoy talking with Civil War historians while listening to “first person” accounts of the battles.

Those on the trip can also bring back their childhood by visiting the Moon Pie General Store, Rocket Fizz Store, and by playing unlimited pinball on games from the 1960s to today. Try an aviation simulator at the Kentucky Aviation Museum and learn about the heavens at the Living Arts and Science Academy. Accommodations are at The Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites, all part of Hilton Hotels.

Bring questions and a checkbook to the June 22 meeting, as the trip is expected to fill up quickly. For more information, call Gary Levitt at 419.303.5482. All proceeds benefit the Museum of Postal History Inc. a 501(c)(3) organization.