Jared Q. Richey, 49, of Hilliard, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Born on June 21, 1971, in Lima, Jared grew up in Van Wert, where he attended Lincolnview High School. After graduation, Jared attended Columbus State Community College, where he studied to be a registered nurse. Jared served his country in the Ohio National Guard and was ordered to active duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Jared spent one year and four months in Kuwait, where he received several badges and honors. After his return from Kuwait, Jared spent the rest of his career working as an RN in various institutions for the State of Ohio for over 20 years.

Jared had an ear for music and was a self-taught, avid guitar player. He spent a lot of time in “Studio B” in his home “rockin’ out”. He had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors: you could find him in the backyard stargazing with his astronomy app, on the bike trails riding his bicycle, regardless of the weather, and cruising the highways and byways on his motorcycle. He loved his family and could be found back home in Van Wert target shooting. Jared loved all animals — and was known for bringing home injured animals to nurse them back to health (birds, turtles, opossums, and even an owl made it home once). Jared’s biggest animal loves were his dogs, Cooper and Stella, his dart frogs, Cuff and Link, and 11 tarantulas.

Most of all, Jared loved his family. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Jared is survived by his wife of 13 years, Cynthia M. (Fedorka) Richey; three brothers, Sheridan Richey and Patrick Richey, both of Van Wert, and Adam Richey of Antwerp; a sister, Molly (Trevor) Berryman of Middle Point; three nephews, Nick Richey of Antwerp, and Brian Richey, and Zack Miller, both of Van Wert; five nieces, Abby (Joe) Hinchliffe, Catlyn (Quintin) Profit, Hanna Richey, and Grace Richey, all of Van Wert, and Holly Richey of Antwerp; and six great-nieces and nephews, Oliver Richey of Antwerp, and Josie Hinchliffe, Joey Hinchliffe, Langston Richey, Hazel Hinchliffe, and Eleanor Richey all of Van Wert.,

Jared is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Monica Richey; and a sister, Bridget Richey.

