Random Thoughts: state spots and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts include congratulations to the Lancer baseball team, Canal Park, a possible record-setting year for Van Wert County, 2021 high school football, more thoughts on the College Football Playoff and the Cleveland Indians.

Well done

To the Lincolnview Lancers – well done and congratulations on all of your success this season.

I know the end result wasn’t what you had hoped for but it was still a special season and no one can ever take that away from you. Sunday’s loss may sting for a while but that will pass and you’ll be able to look back and look fondly on your accomplishments.

Canal Park

Canal Park is a great place for the OHSAA baseball state tournament. In my mind it’s just the right size for fans and from here is relatively easy to get to.

For selfish reasons I wish it was closer or perhaps more centrally located but I’d be willing to bet Akron will be hosting the tournament for years to come. The days of Columbus hosting it appear to be long gone.

Memorable school year

How’s this for a success 2020-2021 school/athletic year for Van Wert County – Van Wert’s Division IV football state championship, the Crestview girls qualifying for the Division IV basketball state semifinals and the Lincolnview Lancers finishing as the runner-up in the Division IV baseball state tournament, plus track and field athletes from Van Wert and Lincolnview who qualified for state.

I have to believe it’s the first time in county history that teams/athletes from each of the three county schools advanced to the state level in a single school year.

New season

If you’re wondering, starting with this Friday there’s 10 weeks until the 2021 high school football season kicks off.

12-team playoff

I talked about this last week and I’d like to circle back to it.

The College Football Playoff appears to be on track to expand from four to 12 teams. It’ll be discussed by the higher-ups this Thursday and Friday and I expect it to pass.

As I said last week, it’s all for television and advertising dollars.

One part of the proposal doesn’t make sense to me. That part is possibly no automatic bids for each of the Power 5 conference champions.

Why not? If expansion is going to happen and if conference championship games are being played, doesn’t it make sense for the champs to be awarded a spot in the playoff?

Doesn’t it make sense to do it like this – the five conference champions plus a Group of 5 champion, then six at-large teams as ranked by the selection committee? Those at-large teams could be from any Power 5 or Group of 5 conference, plus Notre Dame, if the Irish are deserving of a spot.

It’s possible it still could work out that way but one would think that should be part of the main proposal.

Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians will be no more at some point, at least in name.

Team officials are sifting through hundreds of suggestions and it’s interesting what one of them is – the Cleveland Indians. A lot of fans just aren’t on board with a name change and they’ve made their feelings known.

There’s literally no chance the team will keep the name and it seems at this point no matter what happens it’ll be the wrong decision.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.