2 get jail time from local court hearings

Independent staff and submitted information

Three people appeared for criminal hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jeremy Baer, 37, of Willshire, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for eight days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. After serving 60 days in jail, Baer can apply for electronically monitored house arrest.

James Weaver, 36, of Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree, during an arraignment hearing last Friday. Weaver was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

James Hayhurst II, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to the probation office on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for 15 days already served.