66th June Art Show continues until July 4

If you missed the opening party, don’t forget to visit us for the 66th Anniversary Edition of the annual June Art Exhibit. Great work at reasonable prices on view and available through July 4.

Best of Show painting: Red Fertilizer Tank by Laura Barnhardt Corle of Findlay.

This Thursday, June 17, we’ll break open our outdoor Beverage Bin with Tom’s Hotdogs, who will be parked out back in the art park! Spencer Pauquette and Aeddon Cartwright will be putting down some jams! Stop in and say hi or make some art!

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

And yes. Town Creek Live is back. Start adopting those prize-winning ducks, and who wants to help make some giant dino nests? Give us a roar.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.