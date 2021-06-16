Lincolnview grad District Student of Year

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces that Lincolnview graduate Hanna Young was selected as a recipient of the “Student of the Year” award for the Northwest District of the Ohio Elks Association.

‘District Student of the Year’ Hanna Young

Young, who was selected as the Van Wert Elks “Student of the Month” for November, graduated this spring from Lincolnview High School and will be attending Defiance College this fall.

Students are nominated by their high school to receive the Student of the Month award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation, along with a certificate from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements: Volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship, and scholarship.

All of the Student of the Month winners are then judged for their performance and achievements for selection as the Student of the Year.

Young, selected as the “Student of the Year” for the Van Wert Lodge, received a monetary donation as well as a certificate. She competed against winners from the 12 other lodges within the district. As the District Student of the Year winner, she will receive $1,000 from the Ohio Elks Association.

This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. The Elks recognize and praise those students for their accomplishments, their activities, and their contributions to society through this program.