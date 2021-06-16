Next city brush pick-up set for late June
Independent staff and submitted information
The City of Van Wert will hold its next brush pick-up the week of Monday, June 28.
City residents should have their brush out by 7 a.m. that Monday. Place the brush next to the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, or other obstructions.
City workers will not pick up:
- Limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long
- Brush left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors
- Brush placed in bags or boxes
- Leaves during brush pick up.
Homeowners who use a trimming service are responsible for disposing of the tree.
