Thursday, Jun. 17, 2021

Next city brush pick-up set for late June

Independent staff and submitted information

The City of Van Wert will hold its next brush pick-up the week of Monday, June 28. 

City residents should have their brush out by 7 a.m. that Monday. Place the brush next to the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, or other obstructions.

City workers will not pick up:

  • Limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long
  • Brush left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors
  • Brush placed in bags or boxes 
  • Leaves during brush pick up.

Homeowners who use a trimming service are responsible for disposing of the tree.

