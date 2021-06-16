Next city brush pick-up set for late June

Independent staff and submitted information

The City of Van Wert will hold its next brush pick-up the week of Monday, June 28.

City residents should have their brush out by 7 a.m. that Monday. Place the brush next to the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, or other obstructions.

City workers will not pick up:

Limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long

Brush left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors

Brush placed in bags or boxes

Leaves during brush pick up.

Homeowners who use a trimming service are responsible for disposing of the tree.