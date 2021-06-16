SWCD seeking Junior Conservationists

Independent staff and submitted information

The Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts are offering a free at-home, “Do-It-Yourself” Junior Conservationist summer program. The program’s hands-on activities and registration can be found online at www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.

Junior Conservationist program participants will have fun learning about soil, water, plants, animals, community, and nature exploration by completing the required number of activities in each category and submitting photos of themselves doing the activities or photos of the completed projects by Wednesday, August 25.

Completed photos should be sent to Tammy Campbell, VWSWCD educator, by email at tammy.campbell@oh.nacdnet.net or by mail at 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891. For more information, call 419.238.9591, extension 4273.

A welcome message will be sent to participants once they register with the Lucas County SWCD (Jamie Kochensparger, education and outreach director).

Upon completion of the program and received photos, participants will be sent a free certificate. Those who would also like a Junior Conservationist t-shirt for $10 (Van Wert SWCD will sponsor t-shirts for the first five students that sign up and complete the program) will be invoiced and shirts will be available for pick up at local SWCD offices or can be mailed for an additional $5 fee.

Those who don’t want to register and receive a t-shirt and certificate may still enjoy the activities on their own for free by accessing the Lucas County SWCD website (above).