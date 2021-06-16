VWAEDC provides 2020 economic development update

VWAEDC Executive Director Stacy Adam provides economic development highlights during the organization’s annual meeting Tuesday evening. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam provided a look back at the local economy for 2020 during the organization’s annual meeting Tuesday evening at Vantage Career Center.

Adam noted that, while the COVID-19 pandemic provided serious problems for the Van Wert County economy — including a jump in unemployment from a low of 2.5 percent in April 2019 to a high of 16.2 percent in April 2020 — recovery was also fairly quick, with the jobless rate returning to a reasonable 3.6 percent by October of last year, which was lower than both the state and federal unemployment rates.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Adam said the county economy has performed very well over the past five years, noting that jobs increased by 3.7 percent from 2015-2020, from 11,968 to 12,405, a growth rate higher than the U.S.’s 3.1 percent average job growth.

The county had the seventh highest job growth rate in Ohio from 2016-2020 (7.5 percent), and the highest among the 27 counties that make up northwest Ohio. Although a more modest success, the county, which has been losing population for decades, grew 0.2 percent from 2016-2020, good enough for seventh among northwest Ohio counties.

Looking at Van Wert city income tax revenues, Adam pointed out that the city had 11 straight years of tax revenue growth before taking a hit in 2020 because of pandemic-related layoffs.

Adam also noted that, while Van Wert County is below the national average in the number of residents classified as Millennials, with 4,994 residents in that category, the county has seen growth in that demographic category over the past five years.

The county also has 9,549 people who are age 55 or older, a category that is higher than the national average, a demographic that will challenge businesses in the future to replace those workers as they retire.

The lower number of young people, compared to the higher number of people at or nearing retirement age, has created a glut of unfilled jobs in the county, Adam noted. While 5,794 county residents also work in the county, a whopping 9,057 people work commute to jobs outside the county. Another 5,049 people commute to jobs in the county from other locations in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana.

That has resulted in a challenge for local companies who need to fill jobs, as well as the VWAEDC’s efforts to support them, to find ways to entice county residents who work elsewhere to fill local jobs, while also increasing workforce development efforts to train those who are out of work so they can fill available jobs.

Adam commended the local workforce development program in the county, as well as the CEO program in local high schools and certification program at Vantage Career Center, as innovative ways to increase job training and keep local students from leaving the county after graduation.

Also included in efforts to retain local students is the state-mandated local Business Advisory Council, which brings local business leaders and school administrators and staff together to share information whose aim is to allow businesses to share needs with educators so that schools can tailor programs that ensure students are better able to meet the needs of local companies and learn employment skills critical to business.

Adam also cited some economic development highlights from 2020, including the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank), which has acquired 82 properties, demolished 79 blighted structures, and seen new construction completed, in progress, or planned for 10 of those lots, including a partnership between the VWAEDC and Vantage’s Carpentry Class that resulted in a new house being built on a lot at 148 Keplar St. in Van Wert. That house will be auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. July 22, with the proceeds used for other, similar building projects in the future.

Adam especially highlighted Vantage Career Center’s importance in training — and retraining — workers to fill local jobs.

“Vantage is a huge asset for the county,” she noted.

Other 2020 development highlights include the relocation of Trucent, a company involved in fluid separation and reclamation, into the county, and Alliance Automation’s construction of a 125,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will retain 80 existing jobs, while adding 60 new jobs when completed. Adam also cited The Landing at Dickinson Farms subdivision, which has sold 25 lots for development; the Van Wert Forward multi-phase downtown development project spearheaded by the Van Wert County Foundation; the construction of a new airport terminal at Van Wert County Regional Airport (to be completed in August), and efforts to extend the existing runway another 1,000 feet to accommodate bigger corporate jets; and the recently completed Heritage senior residential facility in the Towne Center retail development.

Adam also talked about the grants awarded locally, which included $4.3 million in pandemic-related business continuation loans and $9.5 million in federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans made to local companies. Another $150,000 was paid out to companies for TechCred technology-based training, while the county received $650,000 in CDBG grants and $700,000 in CHIP grant money.

There was also a question-and-answer period following Adam’s presentation.